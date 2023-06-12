Kylian Mbappe tells Paris St Germain he will not extend his contract – reports

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up a one-year contract extension, according to reports, so could be sold this summer or will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160million in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

According to reports, France World Cup winner Mbappe left the PSG hierarchy stunned by the decision which was presented in a formal letter and follows on from Lionel Messi announcing his departure to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Reports in France had suggested PSG were hopeful over an extension to Mbappe’s contract.