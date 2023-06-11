French Open day 15: Major history for Djokovic, third final defeat for Ruud

Novak Djokovic with the Coupe des Mousquetaires

Novak Djokovic secured his most significant piece of tennis history with his 23rd grand slam title.

The Serbian defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final to break the men’s all-time record he shared with Rafael Nadal.

It was a third final defeat for Norwegian Ruud, who was unable to take his chances in the first set.

Picture of the day

Novak Djokovic lies on the clay after Casper Ruud’s final shot flies wide (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Tweet of the day

Yesterday concluded a special day with mixed emotions. My debut on Philippe-Chatrier didn’t go the way I’d hoped. Congrats Tokito ?? Still, an amazing experience to get the chance to play on such an iconic court and have wheelchair tennis on display pic.twitter.com/3BKO7D484m — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) June 11, 2023

Faces in the crowd

Shot of the day

Roll of honour