Ben Foster stays at Wrexham for one more year – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.
Football
One more year for Ben Foster at Wrexham.
Declan Rice sent a message to the Hammers fans.
Long-serving Joel Ward extended his stay at Palace.
Liverpool remembered when captain Jordan Henderson signed for the club 12 years ago today.
Cricket
Joe Root was up for the Ashes.
Kevin Pietersen gave his view on the French Open crowd.
Tennis
Miyu Kato made amends.
Aryna Sabalenka was gracious in defeat.
Snooker
Stephen Hendry switched sports and demonstrated his coaching talent.