Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: Newcastle join Manchester United in bid to sign Kim Min-jae

UK & international sportsPublished:

Competition for South Korean defender after move to Old Trafford had looked close to completion.

Kim Min-jae (left) in action for Napoli
Kim Min-jae (left) in action for Napoli

What the papers say

Newcastle have emerged as late contender to sign defender Kim Min-jae, 26, from Napoli, according to The Sun. The South Korea international, whose £42million release clause is triggered on July 1, had been reportedly close to signing for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are also among a host of clubs tracking Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, 19. But according to the Daily Mirror, the Premier League club and Rangers face an additional hurdle to European rivals in obtaining a work permit for the American youngster.

Spain’s Pau Torres
Spain’s Pau Torres has drawn interest from Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA)

Villareal’s Pau Torres, 26, has emerged as a major target for Aston Villa. According to the Daily Mirror, Villa have made an offer for the Spain defender.

Arsenal striker Folarin Bolagun is a target for city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, reports the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old American-born forward impressed on loan at Reims last season and is poised the leave the Emirates in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol
Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol could be on the way to Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Josko Gvardiol: Manchester City are reportedly close to a bid for the Croatia defender, 21, from RB Leipzig.

Axel Disasi: Monaco’s 25-year-old France defender has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News