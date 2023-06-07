Rory McIlroy left feeling ‘like a sacrificial lamb’ after golf merger

Rory McIlroy speaking at the Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy admitted he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” and still “hated” LIV Golf as he responded to the shock declaration of peace in golf’s civil war.

McIlroy and Tiger Woods had established themselves as the biggest supporters of the PGA Tour in its battle with LIV Golf, but were both kept in the dark about the stunning deal announced on Tuesday.

Fellow players reacted with surprise and a sense of betrayal at the news that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour were merging their commercial operations with the golf-related businesses of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which bankrolls LIV.

McIlroy, whose previously close friendship with Sergio Garcia broke down after the Spaniard joined LIV, said: “It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens.

“Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf, there’s no denying it.”

McIlroy, who said he was never offered any money to join LIV, was asked if those who did turn down massive offers should be compensated.

The world number three said: “The simple answer is yes. The complex answer is how does that happen?

“That’s all up in the air at the minute. For me as an individual, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”

McIlroy attempted to distinguish between LIV Golf and the PIF, admitting: “It’s not LIV. I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away and I would fully expect that it does.