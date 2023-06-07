Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Real Madrid agree deal to sign England’s Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.

Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is closing in on a move to Real Madrid after the Spanish side struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth an initial £88.5million.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giants.

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.

Dortmund confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

Bellingham joined Dortmund from Real Madrid
Bellingham joined Dortmund from Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News