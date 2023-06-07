Princess of Wales visits Maidenhead Rugby Club – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 7.
Rugby Union
A royal visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club.
Cricket
There was excitement around Moeen Ali’s decision to answer England’s Ashes call.
Stuart Broad likes wine.
Football
Pants malfunction.
Mesut Ozil marked his wedding anniversary.
Leah Williamson took over the camera.
Wayne Rooney promoted Soccer Aid.
Tom Cairney accepted his award.
Tennis
Serena Williams and her daughter posed for the camera.
Boxing
Tyson Fury was hard at it.