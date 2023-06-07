Man City keeper Ederson will not opt for safe option in Champions League final

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will not change the way he plays for a safer option in the Champions League final.

The Brazil international’s ability with the ball at his feet means he has a key part to play when it comes to the team playing out from the back but when opposition teams press high that style can sometimes lead to greater risk.

But even in a one-off game, where a single mistake can decide the outcome of an entire season’s work, Ederson has no plans to play the percentages against Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

“We need to keep playing in the same way that we have been. We can’t change that just because we’re playing in a final,” he said.

Ederson will not shy away from playing out from the back in the Champions League final (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have to have the personality to play, to have the ball at our feet, to find passes. Of course, making mistakes is part of being a goalkeeper, defender, the whole team.

“We’re all able to make a mistake, whether it comes in the first game of the season or the last, but we have to keep the same personality to play.”

Part of that personality is an ability to remain calm under pressure and not let setbacks derail the game-plan.

Ederson, who finished joint sixth in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Glove – seven behind Manchester United keeper David De Gea’s 17 clean sheets, feels the experience he has gained has given him the tools to cope with every eventuality.

“I think any City keeper needs to be calm, to play with personality,” added Ederson, who at the request of his daughter dyed his hair blue following City’s successful Premier League defence and will do so again if they beat Inter.

“There are a lot of teams that try to pressure us, so you need to be calm, get the ball under control and have the vision to find the right pass.

“I remember a game against Tottenham where I misplaced a pass and it led to a goal. I said to my team-mates after ‘You can still pass to me’, because errors are part of the process.

“Errors help us to grow, we learn a lot from mistakes. I mainly learn from errors. You can learn a lot more from making a mistake than you can from doing things right or from winning.