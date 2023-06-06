Notification Settings

Kyle Walker misses Manchester City training ahead of Champions League final

UK & international sportsPublished:

City face Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.

Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.

The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.

All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter with Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.

Manchester City Training and Press Conference – City Football Academy – Tuesday 6th June
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a training session at the City Football Academy (John Walton/PA).

Manager Pep Guardiola was due to give an update on the fitness of his squad at a press conference later in the afternoon.

