Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

French Open day nine: Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff quarter-final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The story of the ninth day of action from Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will meet in a rematch of last year’s French Open final.

The pair both moved through to the quarter-finals, with Gauff beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Swiatek leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko retired through illness.

There will also be a rematch between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, who engaged in a fiery battle in the last eight a year ago, while Alexander Zverev continued his strong form in the night session with victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Picture of the day

Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry celebrates reaching a grand slam quarter-final for the first time
Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry celebrates reaching a grand slam quarter-final for the first time (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Tweet of the day

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro announced the birth of twins.

Stat of the day

Fallen seeds

Men: Francisco Cerundolo (23), Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Grigor Dimitrov (28)
Women: None

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the highest-profile clash between a Belarusian or Russian athlete and a Ukrainian since the war began.

The night session sees the biggest clash of the men’s tournament so far between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Novak Djokovic takes on Russian 11th seed Karen Khachanov while Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova meets Karolina Muchova in an all-unseeded match.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News