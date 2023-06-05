French Open day nine: Iga Swiatek sets up Coco Gauff quarter-final

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will meet in a rematch of last year’s French Open final.

The pair both moved through to the quarter-finals, with Gauff beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Swiatek leading 5-1 when Lesia Tsurenko retired through illness.

There will also be a rematch between Holger Rune and Casper Ruud, who engaged in a fiery battle in the last eight a year ago, while Alexander Zverev continued his strong form in the night session with victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Picture of the day

Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry celebrates reaching a grand slam quarter-final for the first time (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

Just incredible ? Down 6-7 in the 5th set tie-breaker and Holger Rune pulled this out the bag!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1IjImjBvMN — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 5, 2023

Tweet of the day

¡Hola a todos! ¡Al fin, Noa y Ona ya están con nosotras! ?? ¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4! ❤️❤️ ¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! ?? pic.twitter.com/S3cy03qFXz — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 5, 2023

Former top-10 player Carla Suarez Navarro announced the birth of twins.

Stat of the day

3 – Beatriz Haddad Maia has won the third longest Women's Singles main draw match in the Open Era at the #RolandGarros (3 hours and 51 minutes) – only Buisson v van Lottum in 1995 (4:07) and Reid v Teeguarden in 1972 (3:55) were longer. Battle.@rolandgarros @WTA — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 5, 2023

Fallen seeds

Men: Francisco Cerundolo (23), Yoshihito Nishioka (27), Grigor Dimitrov (28)

Women: None

Who’s up next?

Aryna Sabalenka takes on Elina Svitolina in the highest-profile clash between a Belarusian or Russian athlete and a Ukrainian since the war began.

The night session sees the biggest clash of the men’s tournament so far between top seed Carlos Alcaraz and former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.