Football says goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Monday’s sporting social

Hej då, legend! What a career. What a player ?? Your vision on the field was outstanding and you've been one of the top 3 players I've played with. Your style of play was not just unique but also really successfull, as evidenced by all the titles.And also really important… You… pic.twitter.com/1ry9ssbomK

— Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) June 5, 2023