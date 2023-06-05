Notification Settings

Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey among seven players leaving Leicester

UK & international sportsPublished:

Youri Tielemans is also leaving, having announced his exit on Instagram last week.

Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester have confirmed seven players will depart the club at the end of their contracts in June, including Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey.

The announcement comes following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship on the final day of the Premier League season last month.

Turkish defender Soyuncu joined in 2018 from Freiburg and has featured over 100 times for Leicester, while fellow centurion Amartey made his first appearances for the club during their Premier League title-winning season in 2016.

Youri Tielemans is also among those leaving, having announced his exit on Instagram last week after spending four years with the club since joining from Monaco in 2019.

Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Perez and Tete are the remaining players who are to leave the King Power following the expiration of their contracts.

Captain Jonny Evans remains in discussions with the Foxes as his contract is set to expire this month, while an option has been exercised to extend Hamza Choudhury’s contract to June 2024.

