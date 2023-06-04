Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs – Scotland’s five European qualifiers

Alistair Johnston and Alfredo Morelos battle for the ball

Saturday’s Scottish Cup final ironed out the European qualifiers and plans for next season.

Celtic’s win over Inverness denied Caley Thistle a place in Europe and ensured Hibernian qualified through their fifth-placed finish in the cinch Premiership.

The result guaranteed group-stage football for Aberdeen and also gave Hearts a later start.

Here the PA new agency looks at Scotland’s five European qualifiers.

Celtic

Celtic could face Real Madrid again (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Entry: Champions League group stage

Draw date: August 31

First game: September 19-20

Possible opponents: Celtic will be in pot four, meaning they cannot draw Newcastle for example. Although the seeds have not been finalised, a worst-case draw could see the Hoops facing Manchester City, Real Madrid and Milan. A kinder draw could see them come up against Benfica, RB Leipzig and Red Star Belgrade.

Prospects: Celtic will need to finish in the top three of their group to extend their European run beyond Christmas. A top-two finish would see them enter the Champions League knockout stages while third secures entry to the Europa League.

Rangers

Rangers will be hoping for another, less painful Champions League experience (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Entry: Champions League third-qualifying round

Draw date: July 24

First game: August 8-9

Possible first opponents: Michael Beale’s side have four possible opponents in the non-champions path, including Sturm Graz and Serbians TSC Backa Topola. Other potential opponents could be Servette, Panathinaikos or Belgian or Ukrainian sides.

Prospects: Rangers will be looking to make the Champions League group stages again and will need to win two ties to do so. Defeat at either stage would see them drop into the Europa League. They are guaranteed group-stage football whatever happens with two qualifying defeats sending them into the Europa Conference League.

Aberdeen

? Euro Update The Dons will enter the @EuropaLeague at the play-off round stage and have guaranteed group stage football. ? The play-off draw will take place on the 7th of August and the matches are scheduled for the 24th & 31st August.#COYR! https://t.co/FwZlspKOMh — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 3, 2023

Entry: Europa League play-offs

Draw date: August 7

First game: August 24

Possible first opponents: There are a host of variables before the Dons enter the fray but Swiss side Lugano will definitely be among their six possible opponents, while Slavia Prague and Olympiacos might also be on the list.

Prospects: The Dons will reach the Europa League group stage if they win their play-off and drop into the Conference groups if not.

Hearts

? The Jambos will enter the Europa Conference League qualifying phase at round three. ?️ Draw date is July 24th. ? Ties to be played Aug 10th & 17th.#UECL https://t.co/qgFfnuAvLX — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 3, 2023

Entry: Europa Conference League third-qualifying round

Draw date: July 24

First game: August 10

Prospects: Hearts will need to win two ties to secure a second consecutive season in the Conference League group stages.

Possible first opponents: Hearts will be unseeded and earlier rounds will determine the list of seeds but AZ Alkmaar, Dinamo Kyiv, Partizan Belgrade and Rapid Vienna will be among them.

Hibernian

Entry: Europa Conference League second-qualifying round

Draw date: June 20-21

First game: July 27

Prospects: Hibs need to win three ties to make the group stages.