Hugo Lloris contemplating Tottenham exit as he has ‘desire for other things’

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admitted he is contemplating a future elsewhere

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris admitted he “desires for other things” and is contemplating what life could look like away from the north London club at “the end of an era.”

The 36-year-old retired from international duty with France in January, one year after signing a contract extension that would keep him at Spurs through to the end of next season.

There has been speculation, however, that the goalkeeper might have already played his last game for the side he joined in 2012 following his season-ending thigh injury against Newcastle in April.

Lloris told French newspaper Nice-Matin: “We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me. It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible.

Notre gardien et capitaine ???? ?????? prend sa retraite internationale ? ?? 145 sélections (recordman)©️ 121 capitanats (recordman)? Champion du Monde 2018? Vainqueur de la Ligue des Nations 2021 Une Légende ?Bravo et MERCI pour tout Hugo ?#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/4kK41iAyt3 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) January 9, 2023

“But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

“What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds for me.”

Lloris acknowledged Spurs, who finished eighth this term after securing a Champions League berth last season, had failed to live up to expectations and cited injuries as part of the problem.

He said: “We failed as a team by not being able to reverse the course of things. It’s disappointing but it’s part of the life of a top-level football club. The most important thing is to prepare as well as possible for next season and to learn from our mistakes.”

The former France international did not rule out a return to Nice (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Frenchman did not rule out a return to Nice, where he started his senior career before moving to Lyon and then north London, though he was adamant he was not forcing his current club into a move.