French Open day seven: Coco Gauff wins teenage battle as Iga Swiatek marches on

[27] @yoshihitotennis wins 4th set 6-4 vs [Q] @thiagoswild in 3R @rolandgarros to force a 5th set. This is the 30th 5-set match of #RolandGarros.

This is the 5th time in the Open Era there have been at least 30 five-set matches @RolandGarros, the 1st time since 2001 (33).

— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 3, 2023