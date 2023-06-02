Notification Settings

Matt Wallace one stroke behind lead after first day of PGA Memorial in Ohio

UK & international sportsPublished:

Matt Wallace and Danny Willett are sitting second and equal-third respectively after the first day of the Memorial.

Memorial Golf
Englishman Matt Wallace is one stroke behind leader Davis Riley after the first day of the PGA Memorial Tournament on Thursday, on a hot day in Dublin, Ohio.

Wallace, who has one PGA tour win, had a strong start to the tournament, hitting six birdies and two bogeys to finish the day with 68 and four under.

Fellow countryman Danny Willett was a stroke behind Wallace, finishing tied in  third with seven others.

Willett, 35, who also has one PGA tour victory to his name, hit four birdies, an eagle and three bogeys to finish on three under par at Muirfield Village Golf Course.

Irishman Shane Lowry finished the day tied with Willett, after he had five consecutive birdies, alongside Jordan Spieth and David Lipsky.

Leader Davis Riley played the conditions well and is hoping to win his second PGA tour title, hitting just one bogey and six birdies to finish on five under.

Memorial Golf
Davis Riley watches his shot to the ninth green (Darron Cummings/ AP)

Rory McIlroy finished even for the day with a triple bogey on the last hole undoing his good work during the day.

He finished tied in 33rd place after hitting four birdies before the last hole.

World number one Scottie Scheffler had his highest opening round since October 2021, finishing on two over par and seven strokes behind the lead.

