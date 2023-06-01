Stuart Broad’s five-wicket haul puts England on top at Lord’s

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad claimed his first five-wicket haul at Lord’s for 10 years to help England dismiss Ireland for 172 on the first day of this eagerly-anticipated summer.

Broad ripped through the Irish top order during the first hour of this one-off Test with three wickets to reduce the tourists to 64 for four despite Paul Stirling’s entertaining knock of 30.

When opener James McCollum edged behind soon after lunch to depart for 36 to give Broad a fourth scalp, Ireland were wobbling on 98 for five but Curtis Campher held firm to ensure Ireland made it through a second session.

BROAD HAS FIVE! ?️ Mark Adair is clean-bowled at the Pavilion End. What a start to the summer, Broady! ? #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/z9lZkOThEl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2023

Broad would not have to wait long after tea to add his name to the Lord’s honours board though with Mark Adair bowled to give the Nottinghamshire seamer figures of five for 51 off 17 overs.

Jack Leach chipped in with three scalps, including the dismissal of Ireland all-rounder Campher for a dogged 33, and Matthew Potts also claimed his first Test wickets since August to ensure Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum’s team started their Ashes preparations strongly.

England’s journey to Lord’s from their Kensington hotel had been delayed by five minutes due to Just Stop Oil protesters and enhanced security measures were put in place by the MCC to thwart any potential disruptions during the four-day Test.

With overcast conditions and a green wicket at the Home of Cricket, it was no surprise when Stokes put Ireland into bat after he won the toss and Broad quickly set about trying to get his name on the honours board again.

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Peter Moor (John Walton/PA)

In the absence of rested duo James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, the Nottinghamshire seamer produced a fine opening spell of three for 14 from five overs.

It did take Broad until the third over to make the breakthrough but Peter Moor, fresh from a century in the warm-up fixture at Essex last weekend, was pinned in front lbw for 10.

Broad’s next over produced even more drama with Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie out for a five-ball duck after he edged to second slip where Zak Crawley took an excellent low catch diving to his left.

Harry Tector followed his skipper back to the pavilion two balls later when he inexplicably flicked straight to Potts at leg slip but Broad was denied a hat-trick opportunity when an lbw decision against Stirling was overturned on review after ball-tracker showed it was missing leg stump.

Paul Stirling staged a counter-attack before falling to Jack Leach (John Walton/PA)

It enabled Stirling to lead a mini-recovery for Ireland but his enterprising 30 was ended when his attempted sweep flicked off his glove and gave Jonny Bairstow a simple catch behind the stumps to help Leach get off the mark this summer.

Stirling had put on 45 for the fourth wicket with opener McCollum, who made it to lunch unbeaten on 29 but his pursuit of a maiden Test fifty ended early into the afternoon session.

Again it was the third over of Broad’s spell that did the trick, with McCollum squared up and only able to edge to Joe Root at first slip to depart for a hard-fought 36 off 108 deliveries.

Warm applause greeted Ireland’s hundred via a single from Lorcan Tucker, but the wicketkeeper became Leach’s second victim when he was hit on his front pad and a review adjudged the delivery to be clipping off-stump.

That's it for Ireland's first innings at Lord's ? They're all out for 1️⃣7️⃣2️⃣… Time for a bat, lads ? #EnglandCricket | #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/aQn3Q1tMCG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2023

Campher and Andy McBrine tried to shift the momentum and take the attack to England, but Potts had the last laugh when the latter edged behind an 88.9mph delivery to Bairstow.

Broad needed only 11 balls after tea to write his name on the Lord’s honours board when his inswinger fooled Adair and hit the top of off-stump to give him a first five-wicket haul at the London venue since his seven for 44 against New Zealand here in 2013.