Lydia Bedford takes Brentford Under-18s reins in landmark appointment for women

Lydia Bedford

Lydia Bedford has been announced as Brentford Under-18s head coach in a landmark appointment.

Bedford has left her position as assistant boss with Arsenal’s women team to become the first female coach to take the reins at a men’s professional side in England.

The former Leicester manager is set to work alongside Jon-Paul Pittman, who will join as assistant coach from Forest Green.

A huge welcome to Lydia Bedford and assistant coach Jon-Paul Pittman who will both be working with our Under-18 team at the Robert Rowan Performance Centre next season #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/wPyoOVVIle — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 1, 2023

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to attract such talented coaches as Lydia and Jon-Paul to our under-18 team for next year.

“We undertook an extensive recruitment process for these roles. Lydia and Jon-Paul were the two best candidates, and thankfully we were able to finalise their recruitment to the staff.