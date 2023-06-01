Lauren James commits her future to Chelsea until 2027

Chelsea’s Lauren James has signed a new contract which will keep her at the club until the summer of 2027

Chelsea striker Lauren James has signed a new contract which will keep her at the club until the summer of 2027, the Blues have announced.

The 21-year-old, who was named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup finals on Wednesday, was part of Emma Hayes’ side as they completed a second consecutive Women’s Super League and FA Cup double during the season which has just ended.

James told the club’s official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to extend my stay at the club I love and where I feel most at home. I’m looking forward to the future and I want to reach my full potential.

'There’s no place like home…'@LaurenJamess22 is here to stay. ? pic.twitter.com/VA1Z7HQego — (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 1, 2023

“I want to be the best version of me as a player and as a person, helping to inspire the next generation. It definitely feels like home and it’s always been the place I’ve wanted to be.”

Schooled in Chelsea’s academy, James made her senior debut for Arsenal as a 16-year-old and signed her first professional deal with Manchester United before returning to the Blues on a four-year contract in July 2021.

General manager Paul Green said: “We’re delighted that Lauren has signed an extended deal. She has built on last season and taken another step forward in her development.