Football rumours: Magpies hope new deal prevents Bruno Guimaraes flying the nest

Liverpool plan for Alexis Mac Allister deal: complete player side details this week, personal terms are almost agreed — then finalize the deal next week. ?? #LFC

Liverpool are prepared to pay the exit clause [it’s less than reported £70m] if all goes to plan on player side. pic.twitter.com/4hJazzhnKK

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023