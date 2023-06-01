Emma Raducanu splits with coach Sebastian Sachs after less than six months

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has split with her coach of less than six months Sebastian Sachs.

Raducanu only appointed the former German player in mid-December, but she has announced a parting of the ways.

“I have really enjoyed Seb’s coaching and working with him, it’s unfortunate that circumstances made it unfeasible for both of us to continue right now and we have decided to part ways. I wish Seb all the best moving forwards,” Raducanu tweeted.

The 2021 US Open champion is currently sidelined and could miss the entire grass-court season following surgery on her wrists and ankle.

Sachs was her fifth coach in two years, following Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson, Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov.

The 31-year-old coached Swiss player Belinda Bencic when she won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.