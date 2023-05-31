Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb announces retirement from Test rugby

Rhys Webb

Rhys Webb has become the latest Wales player to announce his retirement from Test rugby before the World Cup.

Scrum-half Webb, who won 40 caps, follows his Ospreys colleagues Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric in stepping down.

All three were members of Wales’ preliminary World Cup training squad ahead of the tournament in France later this year.

Webb’s announcement comes 100 days before the World Cup kicks off. He was one of four scrum-halves in the training squad alongside Tomos Williams, Kieran Hardy and Gareth Davies.

Webb made his Test debut 11 years ago, but he missed out on the 2015 World Cup through injury and was unavailable for Japan 2019 as Wales’ previous selection policy for players plying their trade abroad meant he could not be considered. Webb played for Toulon at the time.

A legend of the game – thank you for everything you've done in a @WelshRugbyUnion shirt ❤️ — Ospreys (@ospreys) May 31, 2023

But he was recalled by Wales head coach Warren Gatland for this season’s Six Nations and looked to have an integral role to place in France.

“Having the opportunity to play for Wales again recently has been a huge honour, and I am proud to have been named as part of the World Cup training squad,” Webb wrote.

“However, whilst I would have relished the chance to end my career playing for a Welsh region, the present uncertainty and difficulties in Welsh rugby meant there was little opportunity for a contract that offered security for the coming years as I see out my professional career.