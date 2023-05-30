French Open day three: Seyboth Wild springs shock as Swiatek powers through

? ?????? ???????… ✨

We proudly present Venus Williams as a participant in our WTA tournament! The American receives a wildcard and will debut on the 's-Hertogenbosch grass courts.

? Get your tickets now via https://t.co/JtWe6TQZFu#LibemaOpen pic.twitter.com/HK1qLhOJ9S

— Libéma Open? (@LibemaOpen) May 30, 2023