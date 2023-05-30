Notification Settings

Dean Windass proud as Conor McGregor splashes cash – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

PA looks at some of the best examples of sporting social media from May 30.

Dean Windass celebrates
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 30.

Football

A proud father… as Sheffield Wednesday celebrated promotion.

Peter Crouch enjoyed Wembley!

Anyone for a trim? I will if you do….

Manchester United’s players enjoyed their end-of-season awards ceremony.

Rob Edwards… boss first, entertainer second.

Luton celebrated their promotion.

Bukayo Saka signed off for the season.

Happy birthday.

Forest turned the clock back.

Gary, Roy, Jill and Micah got together ahead of Wembley’s Manchester derby.

Boxing

Leigh Wood celebrated.

MMA

Conor McGregor was all about the cash.

Formula One

Esteban Ocon took his Monaco trophy for a ride.

McLaren flashback.

Daniel Ricciardo and Kylie Minogue had fun in Monaco.

Bottas was out on his bike.

