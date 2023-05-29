Notification Settings

On This Day in 2016: Tony Bellew wins WBC world cruiserweight title

UK & international sportsPublished:

Fighting at the home of his beloved Toffees, the Everton fan put on a show, claiming the belt with a third-round knockout.

Tony Bellew fights Ilunga Makabu

Tony Bellew won the vacant WBC world cruiserweight title against Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park on this day in 2016.

Makabu had entered the fight as the bookmakers’ favourite and started well, sending Bellew to the canvas in the opening round with a left-hand shot.

Tony Bellew v Ilunga Makabu – Goodison Park
Tony Bellew, pictured, beat Ilunga Makabu on home turf at Goodison Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

However, the Liverpudlian quickly recovered with a barrage of combinations in the third round to floor Makabu.

The win meant Bellew won a world title at the third time of asking after previous bouts at light-heavyweight against Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson ended in defeat.

Bellew, who played ‘Pretty’ Ricky Conlan in Sylvester Stallone’s film Creed, admitted he had “achieved a dream”.

“I am Everton, and that’s why I got up. Nothing was going to stop me tonight,” he said.

“I’ve achieved a dream tonight, all those people who said I couldn’t do it, well I’ve done it. I’m world champion, that’s what I am!

“The last time I saw something like that I was in a Hollywood movie, now it’s real. I’ve lived the dream tonight. I am the best cruiserweight in the world, I have proven it tonight.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

