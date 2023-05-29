Liverpool and Juventus remember Heysel – Monday’s sporting social

Eurovision 2023

Football

Liverpool and Juventus remembered a say day in 1985.

Liverpool FC remembers the 39 football fans who lost their lives at Heysel Stadium in Belgium on this day 38 years ago. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 29, 2023

Heysel, 38 years ago today. In loving memory. — JuventusFC ???? (@juventusfcen) May 29, 2023

Everton celebrated survival.

Brazil came calling for Joelinton.

An incredible achievement. ? Congratulations, Joe! ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDQ6ZP7dXX — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 29, 2023

Brighton celebrated Julio Enciso’s goal of the season award.

JULIO, JULIO, JULIO! ?️? — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 28, 2023

Aston Villa are ready for Europe.

Manchester United enjoyed their winner.

The ups and downs of a Premier League season.

All of the ups and downs… Here is how the #PL table changed across the 2022/23 season ? pic.twitter.com/5GFjoyASIq — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2023

It will soon be time to do it all again…

Just 75 days until the 2023/24 #PL season begins… — Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2023

Who's already counting down until next season then? ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GWvRLj5CiD — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 29, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted at Wembley.

WE'VE DONE IT! WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OLrjpuPw0U — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 29, 2023

While Luton were celebrating after theirs.

Some solo strike from Lauren Hemp!

Stat of the day from Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman has won the league in every season of his professional career ?#MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/2xjqZJ353N — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 29, 2023

Neymar showed his support at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Tennis

Parenting with Andy Murray.

Little parenting tip for any new parents out there…don’t have 4 of them? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 29, 2023

Snooker

Attention all pockets!

Flukes of 2022/23 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/KMvmAGrIXc — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) May 29, 2023

Cricket

Azeem Rafiq’s remote control had a busy afternoon.

Formula One

Lando met Spider-man at Monaco.

Then and now.