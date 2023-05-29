Notification Settings

Liverpool and Juventus remember Heysel – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports
Published:

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate promotion.

Eurovision 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.

Football

Liverpool and Juventus remembered a say day in 1985.

Everton celebrated survival.

Brazil came calling for Joelinton.

Brighton celebrated Julio Enciso’s goal of the season award.

Aston Villa are ready for Europe.

Manchester United enjoyed their winner.

The ups and downs of a Premier League season.

It will soon be time to do it all again…

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted at Wembley.

While Luton were celebrating after theirs.

Some solo strike from Lauren Hemp!

Stat of the day from Bayern Munich.

Neymar showed his support at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Tennis

Parenting with Andy Murray.

Snooker

Attention all pockets!

Cricket

Azeem Rafiq’s remote control had a busy afternoon.

Formula One

Lando met Spider-man at Monaco.

Then and now.

UK & international sports

