Football rumours: Barcelona set sights on Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes

What the papers say

As the Premier League season comes to an end, the summer transfer season is just beginning and Newcastle will have to fight to keep midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Barcelona. The Times says Barcelona believe it will cost them around £87million to sway Newcastle to let go of the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Chelsea will be looking to put this season behind them after securing former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino on a three-year contract, according to the Guardian. The Blues finished 12th this season.

Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien is currently on loan at DC United. (Mike Egerton, PA)

The Sun says promoted Sheffield United are looking at 24-year-old Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien, who is currently out on loan to DC United in MLS, to help bolster their squad for the top flight.

Social media round-up

Chelsea set to sell five homegrown stars this summer #CFC https://t.co/k3DL8zL1Wz — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 28, 2023

Harry Maguire tells Erik ten Hag what he wants as four clubs tipped for Man Utd loan dealhttps://t.co/00g4KS4R3c pic.twitter.com/zDJYO7bLEV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 28, 2023

Players to watch

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Liverpool have sights set on the Lazio midfielder with the Serbian’s contract set to expire in 2024, according to Goal.

Manchester United and Newcastle are interested in Napoli’s Kim Min-jae. (Mike Egerton, PA)