West Ham manager Paul Konchesky leaves the club following end of WSL season

Paul Konchesky

Paul Konchesky has left his position as West Ham manager after the Women’s Super League season ended on Saturday.

The former England defender, who made 70 appearances for the Hammers, was promoted from assistant in May 2022 when boss Olli Harder departed the club.

Konchesky signed a two-year deal, but has left the Hammers after just 29 games in charge, with the club finishing eighth in the WSL table following a 2-2 draw at home to London rivals Tottenham in their final match of the campaign.

We can confirm Paul Konchesky has left his role as manager of the women’s first team. — West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 28, 2023

“I am proud and honoured to have had the opportunity to manage this club,” Konchesky told the club’s official website.

“My players and my staff have always given me 100 per cent and while some of our results have been disappointing this season, we still have a lot to be proud of, including reaching the semi-final of the Conti Cup. I wish the club well for the future.”

West Ham Women general manager Aidan Boxall said: “We would like to thank Paul for his contribution to the club, both as manager and during his spell as assistant manager.