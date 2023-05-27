Notification Settings

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham

UK & international sportsPublished:

Two men invaded the pitch midway through the first half at Twickenham.

A Just Stop Oil protester is escorted off the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham
Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Two men invaded the pitch midway through the first half of the match between Saracens and Sale, throwing orange paint powder on to the field.

Fans jeered the duo before cheering as stewards escorted them from the stadium.

Orange powder remained on the field as the match resumed.

The protest followed a similar one at the World Snooker Championship in April.

On that occasion, a man tipped orange paint on the table during the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry at the Crucible in Sheffield.

A woman was prevented from executing a similar stunt on the other table after being tackled by quick-thinking referee Olivier Marteel.

