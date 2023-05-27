Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham

A Just Stop Oil protester is escorted off the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham

Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham.

Two men invaded the pitch midway through the first half of the match between Saracens and Sale, throwing orange paint powder on to the field.

Fans jeered the duo before cheering as stewards escorted them from the stadium.

Drama here at Twickenham! A brief pause due to protestors on the pitch.#ITVRugby | #GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/azGmbTcyTn — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) May 27, 2023

Orange powder remained on the field as the match resumed.

The protest followed a similar one at the World Snooker Championship in April.

On that occasion, a man tipped orange paint on the table during the match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry at the Crucible in Sheffield.