Defending champion Cameron Norrie through to Lyon Open semi-final

UK & international sportsPublished:

The British number one beat Sebastian Baez is three sets.

French Open Package
British number one Cameron Norrie continued his solid run in the Lyon Open with victory over sixth seed Sebastian Baez to reach the semi-finals.

The defending champion secured a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory in his quarter-final clash with Baez, who he defeated at the same stage in last year’s competition.

A strong third set saw Norrie reach the semis in Lyon for a fourth time and he was pleased with his confidence going into that decider.

“The second set he came back strong, he was winning the tougher games like I was in the first set,” Norrie told the ATP website.

“I tried to reset and came out with a lot of energy.

“I have won a lot of three-set matches this year, so I had a lot of confidence going into the decider and I thought it was a solid match.”

The victory sets up a semi-final against Francisco Cerundolo, who defeated Norrie’s fellow Briton Jack Draper 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

