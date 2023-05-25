Callum Smith’s ‘excited’ about his Canada bout

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Callum Smith is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev for the unified light heavyweight world titles in Canada on August 19.

Beterbiev currently possesses the WBC, WBO and IBF belts and will aim to defend them against challenger Smith in Quebec City.

Two-time Olympian Beterbiev enters the bout with a 100 per cent knockout ratio (19-0, 19 KOs), while Liverpool’s Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) is a former WBA super middleweight world champion.

“I’m excited to finally get my opportunity to become a two-weight world champion,” Smith said.

“I’m no stranger to fighting on away soil, having boxed in Saudi Arabia twice, across America, and now heading to Canada on August 19.

“There was no hesitation from me going to Canada to fight Artur Beterbiev, and I will be returning to Liverpool as a world champion once more.”

Beterbiev added: “Quebec is my second home, so I’m very happy to finally defend my titles on home turf.

“When you are world champion, everyone wants the opportunity to take your belt, and that’s especially true in my case, with three titles at stake.