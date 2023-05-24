From considering retirement to England call-up – 5 things about Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue

England have called up uncapped Worcestershire seamer Josh Tongue for next week’s Lord’s Test against Ireland.

Here, PA looks at five things you may not know about the 25-year-old pace bowler.

He has already landed an Ashes blow

Steve Smith being trapped lbw by Josh Tongue earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

The arrival of Australia’s star batter Steve Smith on an overseas deal at Sussex caused plenty of disgruntlement among those who felt it gave Australia an Ashes edge. But Smith’s first game did not provide the acclimatisation he was hoping for, with Tongue rapping his front pad to dismiss him for 30 in his only innings. The lbw decision was far from clear-cut, but that was not enough to take the smile off the bowler’s face as he declared it a “bail-trimmer”.

Injury forced him to consider early retirement

Tongue told The Cricketer earlier this year that he had started to wonder if he should “pull the pin” on his professional career during a 15-month lay-off with severe shoulder problems. It took visits to three separate specialists to finally get to the bottom of the nerve issues that left him experiencing dead arms and unable to grip the ball. A diagnosis was eventually forthcoming for a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome, with a treatment programme getting him back on the field last August.

He was an early starter

? ?????? ????? ????? ???? ??????? ???? ?? The Academy product, who first played for Worcestershire at the age of six, has been added to the squad for the Test against Ireland. Congratulations, Josh ? Full Story ? ? #WeAreWorcestershire — Worcestershire Rapids (@WorcsCCC) May 24, 2023

Tongue was just six years old when he began his unbroken association with the Pears, turning out for the club’s Under-10 side well ahead of time. He has since gone through the age groups and academy set-up at New Road, eventually making his first-class debut in 2016. He already has close to two decades of playing experience with his home county and looks a good bet to be a one-club man.

Untapped white-ball talent

For the majority of his time in county cricket, Tongue has been seen primarily as a red-ball prospect. Indeed, he has played just 15 List A fixtures and only seven T20s. Despite that thin track record, which includes a modest 20 limited-overs wickets, he was signed up by Manchester Originals for this summer’s Hundred competition. Head coach Simon Katich must have seen something to work with and the tournament could provide a chance for Tongue to spread his wings in a new environment.

Roaring with the Lions