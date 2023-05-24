Fran Jones in tears after being forced out of French Open qualifying with injury

Fran Jones picked up an injury in qualifying at the French Open

Fran Jones’ hopes of making a first French Open appearance are over after she was forced to retire during her second qualifying round.

The Briton, who suffers from a congenital condition which means she has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on one foot and four toes on the other, was left in tears as she had to retire due to an apparent shoulder injury during the first set of her clash with Ylena In-Albon at Roland Garros.

Jones, currently ranked 316 in the world, had beaten former grand slam semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe in her opening round and had enjoyed some encouraging results on the ITF circuit prior to the main clay-court in Paris.

Fran Jones unfortunately had to retire trailing 4-1 in her French Open qualifying match against Ylena In-Albon#BackTheBrits ?? pic.twitter.com/jSDnyA9sq7 — LTA (@the_LTA) May 24, 2023

She joins Heather Watson and Katie Swan in heading out of qualifying as the British pair lost in Tuesday’s first-round qualifying.