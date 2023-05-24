Cameron Norrie starts Lyon Open title defence with win over David Goffin

Cameron Norrie

British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the quarter-finals of the Lyon Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over David Goffin.

Defending champion Norrie needed 89 minutes to see off the Belgian and saved five break points before he set up a last-eight meeting with Sebastian Baez.

This was Norrie’s 12th win at the venue and 50th overall on clay after winning the tournament last year and reaching the final in 2021.

Mikael Ymer was disqualified from the ATP 250 event during his last-16 tie with Arthur Fils.

The opening set was level at 5-5 when Ymer made his frustration clear during the 11th game that he felt a Fils shot had landed out.

Ymer was involved in a lengthy debate with the umpire before home favourite Fils went on to break and move 6-5 ahead.

What a dramatic ending to a fascinating contest… Ymer is disqualified vs Fils in Lyon ??#OpenParc @OpenParcARA pic.twitter.com/N7E2a1pS6E — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 24, 2023

As Swedish player Ymer walked back to his chair, he smashed his racket into the umpire’s chair and was disqualified.

Elsewhere at the Lyon Open, top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5 6-2 and American Tommy Paul edged out Frenchmen Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-3.