Bruno’s magic hat and F1’s charity football match – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 24.
Football
Bruno had a magic hat!
Ian Wright looked back on a beautiful day with Bukayo Saka.
When Pep met Ted.
Jermain Defoe reflected on a special day.
Formula One
Three F1 drivers were involved as Monaco’s annual charity football match took place.
Teams continued to arrive in the principality.
Esteban Ocon scrubbed up well.
Boxing
Frank Bruno was up nice and early.
Tennis
Coco Gauff was loving Roland Garros.