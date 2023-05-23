On this day in 2015: James DeGale world title win secures British boxing history

James DeGale

James DeGale made history by claiming the vacant IBF super-middleweight title with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over Andre Dirrell in Boston eight years ago.

DeGale became the first person to win Olympic gold and a world crown in the professional ranks for Britain after withstanding a fierce comeback from his American opponent.

The Londoner appeared on course for a sensational early stoppage after dropping Dirrell twice in the second round, with the first knockdown coming from a brutal overhand left.

Please tell me it wasn't a dream!? I don't have to dream any more..I did it! Can't thank you enough for your support #andthenew #history ?? — James DeGale (@jamesdegale1) May 24, 2015

Dirrell weathered the storm in the early rounds as DeGale, who won middleweight gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, looked for the knockout and even came on strong in the second half of the fight.

But DeGale finished strongly and two judges scored the fight 114-112 in his favour, with the third of 117-109 seemingly a bit harsh on Dirrell.

After improving his record to 21-1 (14KOs), DeGale said: “I’ve finally done it. It’s an unbelievable feeling, I’m world champ. I made history!

“I will take on any super-middleweight in the world, I’m hard to beat when I’m at my best.

James DeGale shows off his IBF super middleweight belt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“(Dirrell) is a very, very good opponent, he’s very talented, he’s hard to beat, if anything it’s me and him second and third in the rankings. Andre Ward’s there and there’s me and him. There’s no other super-middleweight that would beat me on my day.”

DeGale held the title until 2017 when he lost it to Caleb Truax before regaining it in a rematch with the American the following year.