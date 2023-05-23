I don’t know – Lebron James casts doubt on NBA future after Lakers exit finals

LeBron James

Lebron James cast doubt on his future with the Los Angeles Lakers after their season-ending defeat by the Denver Nuggets.

The 38-year-old, the top scorer in NBA history, even sparked rumours of retirement following the 113-111 loss in game four of the Western Conference finals.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” James said at his post-game press conference.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.

LeBron James with a historic Game 4 ? 40 PTS (15-25 FG)10 REB9 AST He becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 40 PTS in a Playoff game. pic.twitter.com/s1qaAyGmcF — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

“It was a very challenging season for me, for our club. It was a pretty cool ride, but I don’t know.

“I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference appearance. I’ve done it a lot and it’s not fun to me to not be a part of getting to the (NBA) finals.”

James scored 40 points against the Nuggets but missed two shots to tie the game in the dying seconds.