Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Champions Manchester City given rapturous reception ahead of Chelsea match

UK & international sportsPublished:

Arsenal’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening confirmed Pep Guardiola’s side as champions again.

Manchester City fans celebrate
Manchester City fans celebrate

Manchester City arrived at the Etihad Stadium to heroes’ welcomes on Sunday following confirmation of their fifth Premier League title in six years.

City’s lead at the top of the table became insurmountable when closest challengers Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

That meant Sunday’s encounter with Chelsea became a celebratory occasion regardless of the result.

City fans gathered in large numbers at the entrance to the stadium as the team arrived for the 4pm kick-off.

Blue flares were let off and the players were greeted with chants of ‘champions’ as they stepped off the bus.

City’s title success, sealed with three games to spare, could be the first leg of a glorious treble for Pep Guardiola’s side, with FA Cup and Champions League finals to come next month.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News