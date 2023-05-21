Champions Manchester City given rapturous reception ahead of Chelsea match

Manchester City fans celebrate

Manchester City arrived at the Etihad Stadium to heroes’ welcomes on Sunday following confirmation of their fifth Premier League title in six years.

City’s lead at the top of the table became insurmountable when closest challengers Arsenal were beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

That meant Sunday’s encounter with Chelsea became a celebratory occasion regardless of the result.

Champions City arrive at the Etihad pic.twitter.com/bclJLg6AvH — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) May 21, 2023

City fans gathered in large numbers at the entrance to the stadium as the team arrived for the 4pm kick-off.

Blue flares were let off and the players were greeted with chants of ‘champions’ as they stepped off the bus.