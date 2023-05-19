Notification Settings

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones announces international retirement

UK & international sportsPublished:

The second-row forward won 158 caps for Wales.

Alun Wyn Jones

Alun Wyn Jones, the world’s most capped rugby union player, has announced his retirement from the international game.

The 37-year-old lock played 158 times for Wales and made 12 British and Irish Lions Test appearances.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, who won 93 caps, had earlier announced his decision to step down from Test rugby.

Wales
Alun Wyn Jones (right) and Justin Tipuric (left) have retired from Test rugby (Nick Potts/PA)

The players’ decisions come less than four months before Wales’ World Cup opener against Fiji in Bordeaux, and both had recently been named in a 54-player preliminary training squad for the tournament by head coach Warren Gatland.

Writing on his Instagram page, Jones said: “Having been sele3cted in this year’s preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and WRU (Welsh Rugby Union), I have decided to step away from the international game.

“So, after 17 years, I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.”

