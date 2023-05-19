Manchester United could be without Marcus Rashford for Bournemouth game

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could again be without Marcus Rashford for their Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The forward missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves with a leg injury but has trained all week and had been expected to be available before going down with illness.

Manager Erik ten Hag said: “Rashy trained well the whole week but today he reported he doesn’t feel well, so he is ill. We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow.”

Defeats against Brighton and West Ham prior to the victory over Wolves coupled with Liverpool’s strong finish to the season have put United’s Champions League hopes in some jeopardy.

They have a one-point advantage and a game in hand on their big rivals but can ill afford any more slip-ups.

Ten Hag only has to look across the city to see the level United are aspiring to return to, but he knows finishing in the top four is key to everything.

“When I see this project, first of all it’s important to get in the Champions League,” he said. “I don’t think today at that standard, I look to the next game, and that’s Bournemouth.

“We have to win that game to get in the Champions League. We have everything in our hands so focus on the game, the games coming up, the first game is the most important.”

The ongoing takeover process is also creating a cloud of uncertainty over United’s plans for next season, but Ten Hag said only of the club’s hierarchy: “We are talking every day.”

Bournemouth hovered near the bottom of the table for much of the season but have pulled themselves out of trouble impressively, boasting recent wins over Liverpool and Tottenham.

Ten Hag praised the job done by Gary O’Neil, saying: “As far as I can see, I think it’s really brilliant a club as Bournemouth, they are in the Premier League and already three games before the end of the season they are definitely next season in the Premier League as well.

A decision has yet to be made about Marcel Sabitzer’s future at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s a massive performance from them. It’s a good team, there’s a really good structure. You can see clear patterns, so well done.”

Scott McTominay is expected to be available to face Bournemouth but on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.