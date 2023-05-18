Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football rumours: PSG weighing up new bid for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva

UK & international sportsPublished:

And Arsenal are reportedly preparing a £92m offer for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are looking into making a fresh bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Telegraph. After this season the 28-year-old, who scored twice against Real Madrid on Wednesday, will have two years left on his contract. The fee is expected to be £70million.

The papers continue to discuss Declan Rice‘s future. The Telegraph says Arsenal are preparing a £92m offer for the West Ham midfielder – which would be a club-record transfer – while the Daily Mirror reports Bayern Munich are also interested in the 24-year-old England international.

File photo dated 17-04-2023 of Liverpool’s James Milner
James Milner is a player Liverpool want to keep hold of (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp is “desperate” to keep James Milner at Liverpool, the Mirror reports, adding that the 37-year-old midfielder has been offered a coaching role at Anfield. Brighton and his former club Leeds are said to be interested in signing Milner.

Metro reports via Italian publication Il Mattino that Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae after agreeing personal terms. The 26-year-old only joined the club last summer in a £17m deal from Fenerbahce.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London
Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard could be about to extend his stay in London (Adam Davy/PA)

Martin Odegaard: 90min reports the 24-year-old Arsenal and Norway midfielder is set to sign a new deal with his club.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: The Daily Express says the 23-year-old Arsenal midfielder could be interested in a move to Burnley to be reunited with his former Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News