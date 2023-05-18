Football rumours: PSG weighing up new bid for Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Manchester City v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Etihad Stadium

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are looking into making a fresh bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Telegraph. After this season the 28-year-old, who scored twice against Real Madrid on Wednesday, will have two years left on his contract. The fee is expected to be £70million.

The papers continue to discuss Declan Rice‘s future. The Telegraph says Arsenal are preparing a £92m offer for the West Ham midfielder – which would be a club-record transfer – while the Daily Mirror reports Bayern Munich are also interested in the 24-year-old England international.

James Milner is a player Liverpool want to keep hold of (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp is “desperate” to keep James Milner at Liverpool, the Mirror reports, adding that the 37-year-old midfielder has been offered a coaching role at Anfield. Brighton and his former club Leeds are said to be interested in signing Milner.

Metro reports via Italian publication Il Mattino that Manchester United have moved a step closer to signing Napoli defender Kim Min-jae after agreeing personal terms. The 26-year-old only joined the club last summer in a £17m deal from Fenerbahce.

Social media round-up

Forgotten Man Utd kid labelled ‘top player’ by Jose Mourinho left unemployed at 26 after release from League One club https://t.co/KBGeFqAcTa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 17, 2023

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer after Arsenal failed with a £53million transfer bid https://t.co/ow2gbc1ZMU pic.twitter.com/wX6XDNgIdM — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 17, 2023

Players to watch

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard could be about to extend his stay in London (Adam Davy/PA)

Martin Odegaard: 90min reports the 24-year-old Arsenal and Norway midfielder is set to sign a new deal with his club.