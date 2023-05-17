Tao Geoghegan Hart to have hip surgery after Giro d’Italia crash

Immediately following his involvement in a crash during today’s stage 11 of the #Giro, @taogeoghegan was transported to a local hospital in Genoa.

After further assessment, imaging confirmed that Tao had sustained a fracture of the left hip which will require surgery (1/2) pic.twitter.com/snqoRUuMlc

— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) May 17, 2023