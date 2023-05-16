Man City remember club great as Real Madrid check in – Tuesday’s sporting social

Manchester City v West Bromwich Albion Ã¢ÂÂ Premier League Ã¢ÂÂ Etihad Stadium

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

Pablo Zabaleta reminisced.

Real Madrid were heading to Manchester to face his old team.

Liverpool were still celebrating their win over Leicester.

The Reds were also looking back.

After a nine-goal thriller, the treble was secured at the Westfalenstadion on this day in 2001 ✊ pic.twitter.com/Omj1aKm7RT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2023

Tyrone Mings and Aston Villa introduced the world to a special fan.

Ok I wasn’t ready for this ?What a superhero Lucy is. Thank you to everyone who was a part of bringing this to life, memories to last a lifetime ? https://t.co/zIlzmuRXVv — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) May 16, 2023

Manchester United announced they were heading to Scotland.

Tottenham have been finalising their summer plans too.

?? We are delighted to announce that our Men’s First Team will visit Bangkok to face Leicester City on Sunday 23 July during this summer’s Asia-Pacific Tour 2023. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2023

Inter Milan were getting ready for a huge Champions League derby.

Tennis

It’s all starting to come back to Serena.

2am pharmacy run for heating pad? ✔️I forgot about this #pregnancypains — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 16, 2023

Cricket

KP protested his innocence.

I’m actively seeking the clip from the Test match at Lords to put to bed all these claims that I WAS Dhoni’s first Test Wicket. I hate to break it to you – I WASN’T! — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) May 16, 2023

Did Kohli pass the test?

Trainer test. Basu sir – do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way , dk – ? @DineshKarthik @basu2013 pic.twitter.com/bRVZO5BdTt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 16, 2023

Cycling

Geraint Thomas kept dry.

Shame we won’t see this much today ?☔️? #Giro pic.twitter.com/BvS08zADQP — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) May 16, 2023

Athletics

Katharine Merry cleared the garden.

The back garden grass is very long .. I’m about to attack it .. but must collect the grass and garden footballs up first .. get it all clear .. What the heck!? 21 .. pic.twitter.com/bs3M2QTKca — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) May 16, 2023

