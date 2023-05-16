Forest fined over pitch invasion after 2022 play-off semi against Sheff Utd

Nottingham Forest have been fined over the pitch invasion at the end of their Championship play-off semi-final against Sheffield United at the City Ground

A Forest fan was jailed after headbutting Blades striker Billy Sharp during the incident at the end of the second leg at the City Ground on May 17 last year, while Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie was cleared last December of stamping on another pitch-invading Forest fan.

An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Nottingham Forest FC £50,000 for breaching FA Rule E20 at its game against Sheffield United FC on Tuesday 17 May 2022 in the EFL Championship. Full statement: https://t.co/ksyqnxT5aW pic.twitter.com/ulfuzB8Aun — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) May 16, 2023

The Football Association had charged Forest with failing to ensure their supporters conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening or violent behaviour while encroaching onto the pitch following the final whistle.