On this day in 2016: Max Verstappen makes Formula One history

Max Verstappen in 2016

Max Verstappen took advantage of a first-lap collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to become Formula One’s youngest-ever winner on this day in 2016.

Eighteen-year-old Verstappen showed maturity beyond his years on his Red Bull debut to fend off the challenge of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman, who had only been promoted from Toro Rosso to Red Bull after Daniil Kvyat had been dropped the previous week, eclipsed Sebastian Vettel’s youngest ever winner record set at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix by two years and 137 days.

Team principal Christian Horner was bowled over by Verstappen’s maturity, saying: “He’s his own man and a very together young guy. You’d never think he was 18.

“He was quick, measured and mature. He defended incredibly well against a seasoned pro like Kimi and to score his first grand prix victory, becoming the youngest victor on his debut for the team, is fairytale stuff.”

Horner, who was then 42, joked: “He’s the first driver I’ve had that legally I could be his father!”