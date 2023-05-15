Notification Settings

Marcel Sabitzer ruled out of Manchester United’s run-in due to knee injury

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 29-year-old Austrian missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves and tests have revealed a meniscal problem.

Marcel Sabitzer will miss the rest of the season because of injury

Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out of Manchester United’s final three matches of the Premier League season as well as next month’s FA Cup final because of a knee injury.

The 29-year-old Austrian, who joined United on loan from Bayern Munich in January, missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Wolves and tests have revealed a meniscal problem, bringing his campaign to an early end.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel’s services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far,” said a statement on United’s official website.

Sabitzer was brought in on deadline day because of injuries to fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay and impressed with three goals in 18 appearances at the Old Trafford club.

He bolstered United’s hopes of a top-four finish and scored from the spot in the FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout win over Brighton that set up a showdown against rivals Manchester City on June 3.

Sabitzer came on as a substitute in United’s win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final in February.

UK & international sports

