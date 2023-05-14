Servette fan plays key role in Gael Clichy’s stunning long-distance strike

Gael Clichy spent six seasons with Manchester City after eight at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gael Clichy scored from the halfway line in Servette’s 5-0 win over Sion – after remembering some advice he had been given about goalkeeper Alexandros Safarikas from a fan on Instagram.

Servette were already 2-0 ahead when former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Clichy won possession just inside Sion’s half in the ninth minute on Saturday before sending a left-foot shot over a scrambling Safarikas, leaving both ball and keeper in the net.

The French full-back revealed after the game that he had recalled a message from one of the club’s supporters on social media telling him that Safarikas had a tendency to stray off his line.

Règle numéro 1 : Toujours écouter ses fans ? La belle histoire derrière le magnifique but de Gaël Clichy hier ⤵️ https://t.co/M2loAJCg5w pic.twitter.com/NyGwZ8UlX5 — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) May 14, 2023

“I received a message on Instagram from a fan of Servette who said to me that the goalkeeper tends to be a bit advanced, and it stuck in my thoughts,” Clichy said in quotes on the club’s Twitter feed.

“The execution was successful and it’s three points.”