Everton’s Jordan Pickford is not a top goalkeeper – Roy Keane

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England keeper was beaten three times as Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford found himself in Roy Keane's firing line after Sunday's 3-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane delivered a withering assessment of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following Everton’s Premier League defeat by title-chasing Manchester City.

The 29-year-old was given little chance by Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning first-half strike, but was unable to keep out Erling Haaland’s header seconds later and was well beaten by Gundogan’s second-half free-kick as City won 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Analysing the third goal, Keane, who has questioned Pickford’s credentials in the past, disagreed with fellow pundit Micah Richards’ opinion of Gareth Southgate’s number one.

He told Sky Sports: “Pickford, for the goal…my goodness. He looks so small in there. There’s no spring, he’s not anticipating.

“Micah said before the game he’s a top goalkeeper. He’s not.”

Keane was, however, full of praise for Gundogan and in particular, his improvised 37th-minute finish after he had controlled Riyad Mahrez’s cross on his thigh before flicking the ball home with his back still to goal.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan scores the first goal of the game despite the best efforts of Everton keeper Jordan Pickford (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “What an outstanding player. Again, we mentioned (Everton boss) Sean Dyche will be disappointed with the defending, but once it goes in there, his first touch is brilliant; his second one is even better.

“What a player this guy is, absolutely brilliant, the way he times his runs into the box…what a magnificent finish. I’d watch that all day. Brilliant.”

