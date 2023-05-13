PA sport trivia (14/05/23)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Nicola Fairbrother (judo) – won world title at 56kg category in 1993 and was Olympic silver medallist in 1992, born 1970.

Julian White (rugby union) – former England prop, born 1973.

Lee McCulloch (soccer) – former Wigan, Rangers and Scotland midfielder, born 1978.

Clinton Morrison (soccer) – former Crystal Palace, Birmingham and Republic of Ireland striker, born 1979.

Hugo Southwell (rugby union) – former Scotland and Wasps back, born 1980.

Nigel Reo-Coker (soccer) – former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder, born 1984.

Francois Steyn (rugby union) – South African two-time World Cup winner, born 1987.

Dennis Praet (1994) – Belgium and Leicester midfielder, born 1994.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1754: Members of the Society of St Andrews Golfers played their first round over the St Andrews links. The society was the forerunner of the Royal & Ancient.

1977: Bobby Moore played his last competitive match for Second Division side Fulham at Blackburn – the home side won 1-0. On the same day, Liverpool became the first club to win the First Division title 10 times when they drew 0-0 at home with West Ham.

1988: Lawrie Sanchez scored the winning goal as Wimbledon upset the odds to beat Liverpool 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

2000: Wimbledon dropped out of the top flight after 14 years with a 2-0 defeat at Southampton as Bradford avoided relegation by beating Liverpool 1-0.

2005: The playing career of Rugby World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson ended with a 39-14 defeat for Leicester against Wasps in the Premiership final.

2007: Stuart Pearce was sacked as Manchester City manager.

2011: Manchester United drew 1-1 at Blackburn to clinch a record 19th league title, while Manchester City ended their 35-year wait for a major trophy by winning the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Stoke.

2013: Wigan were relegated from the Premier League only days after winning the FA Cup at Wembley.

PA SELECTIVE GUIDE TO SPORT ON TV

Today (Sunday, May 14)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Everton v Manchester City – Sky Sports Premier League 1300, Sky Sports Main Event 1400, Arsenal v Brighton – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1600; Women’s FA Cup final, Chelsea v Manchester United – BBC One 1350; Championship play-off semi-final first leg, Coventry v Middlesbrough – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1130; League Two play-off semi-final first leg, Bradford v Carlisle – Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event 1830; Serie A, Verona v Torino – BT Sport 1 1130, Salernitana v Atalanta – BT Sport 4 1400, Bologna v AS Roma – BT Sport 2 1700, Juventus v Cremonese – BT Sport 1 1945; Ligue 1, Clermont Foot v Lyon – BT Sport 4 1200, Monaco v Lille – BT Sport 4 1600, Marseille v Angers – BT Sport 2 1930; Bundesliga, Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen – Sky Sports Mix 1430.

RUGBY UNION: Premiership semi-final, Sale v Leicester – BT Sport 1 1430.

GOLF: DP World Tour, The 2023 Soudal Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230; PGA Tour, The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson – Sky Sports Golf 1700, Sky Sports Main Event 2130; LPGA Tour Golf, The Cognizant Founders Cup – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 2300.

CRICKET: County Championship, Surrey v Middlesex – Sky Sports Cricket 1055; IPL, Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore – Sky Sports Arena 1045, Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders – Sky Sports Arena 1445.

CYCLING: Giro d’Italia – Eurosport 1 1200.

MOTOR CYCLING: Grand Prix of France – BT Sport 2 0830, 0915 and 1230.

MOTOR SPORT: World Rally Championship, Portugal – BT Sport 3 0830.

EQUESTRIAN: Global Champions Tour – Eurosport 1 1645.

BASEBALL: MLB, Toronto Blue Jays v Atlanta Braves – BT Sport 3 1830, Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres – BT Sport 4 2100, Boston Red Sox v St Louis Cardinals – BT Sport 1 0000 (Mon).

BASKETBALL: NBA, play-off, Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers – Sky Sports Main Event 0030 (Mon).

Tomorrow (Monday, May 15)

FOOTBALL: Leicester v Liverpool – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1830; LaLiga, Real Betis v Real Vallecano – Viaplay Sports 1930; Serie A, Sampdoria v Empoli – BT Sport 1 1930.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. How many times did Declan Rice play for the Republic of Ireland senior team before switching allegiance to England?

2. In which two events did Sir Mo Farah win his four Olympic gold medals?

3. Which tennis grand slam is played at Flushing Meadows?

4. Which Australian state will host the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

5. Which team does Mark Cavendish race for?

6. Katarina Johnson-Thompson won world heptathlon gold in 2019 in which city?

7. Boxer Nicola Adams won Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 at which weight?

8. Who became England’s Test captain when Nasser Hussain resigned in 2003?

9. British cyclist Laura Kenny has how many Olympic gold medals to her name?

10. Which two Major League Baseball teams will play each other in London next month?