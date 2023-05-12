On this day in 2010: Fulham beaten by Atletico Madrid in Europa League final

Fulham were beaten by Atletico Madrid in extra-time

Fulham were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final on this day in 2010.

Diego Forlan’s winner late in extra-time brought the London club’s Europa League adventure to a heartbreaking end.

Roy Hodgson’s side provided shocks in the competition to reach the final – beating Juventus and Shakhtar Donetsk along the way – but were denied a first European trophy by an Atletico side which contained the likes of Sergio Aguero, Jose Antonio Reyes and David De Gea.

Simon Davies equalised just four minutes after Forlan put Atletico in front (Dave Thompson/PA)

Atletico hit the front in the 32nd minute when Forlan pounced on a mishit shot from Aguero to beat Mark Schwarzer from close range but Fulham were quick to level as Simon Davies smashed home Zoltan Gera’s cross five minutes later.

Both sides failed to make an impression or create any quality chances in the second period and the match was all square at the end of normal time.

Extra-time was needed for a result and the winning goal came in the 116th minute.

Forlan’s double helped sink Fulham (Dave Thompson/PA)

Fulham looked fatigued and the Spanish side took advantage when Aguero made space down the right before passing to Forlan whose shot rolled through the legs of Brede Hangeland and past Mark Schwarzer.

“I thought the game was heading for penalties,” said Hodgson.

“I know they are a lottery but we fancied our chances. Then Forlan popped up with a second and we had no time to recover.